Fire victim finds community support amazing

At about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, Betty Jo Kragt received the phone call no home owner ever wants to receive.

On the other end of the phone was Kragt’s neighbor.

“Betty Jo, where are you?” Kragt remembers her neighbor asking.

“You need to get back here. Your house is on fire,” the neighbor said.

Kragt knew the situation at home was serious.

“I knew it couldn’t be good. I could hear it in my neighbor’s voice,” Kragt said. Her neighbor also alerted her that 911 had been called.

Kragt was working in Elk River at the time. She left her job site where she works with a fragile client as a home health care aid.

“I started back to Milaca as fast as I could,” she said.

In the meantime, a situation was developing at home at 1035 Woodland Court.

When Mille Lacs County received the original 911 call at 3:18 p.m. August 8, fire trucks were dispatched to 1135 Woodland Court in Princeton, according to the incident log of the Princeton Police Depoartment.

It wasn’t until 3:27 p.m. that the error was detected, and the Milaca Fire Department was dispatched to the correct address, 1125 Woodland Court in Milaca, according to the incident log of the Milaca Police Department.

Through the 9-minute delay, Kragt’s house was engulfed in flames.

As Kragt drove to Milaca, she didn’t know what to expect. Her level of concern increased when she got to the north end of Milaca.

“There were fire trucks and police – and people outside everywhere,” Kragt said. “It was a hard line to get through.”

When Kragt saw the front of her house from the cul du sac on which she lives, she thought things might not be as bad as she feared. That’s because the majority of the damage was off the back end of the house.

Kragt was greeted in the street by former Princeton Fire Chief Jim Roxbury, who cautioned her with these words, “It’s bad. Prepare yourself.”

Milaca Fire Chief Craig Billings did a 360-degree walk around the burning home when his department arrived on scene.

He said he could tell immediately that the fire had been burning for some time inside the home.

At some point, the fire resulted in blowing the windows out the back side of the house. When that happened, oxygen from the outside air fueled the fire.

The fire had been so well established that the first-level floors were compromised and were a safety threat to the firefighters.

It was about three hours before the fire was knocked down and firefighters were able to leave the scene.

A Yorkie dog named Romeo was in the garage and ran from the residence when firefighters opened the garage door, Kragt said. A 14-year-old black and white long-haired cat named Mittens was found outside the home. A 3-month old dark calico named Calypso has been seen in the neighborhood, but as of Sunday, Aug. 13, it had not been found. A 3-month-old gray long-hair kitten named Stormy was found at the home deceased.

Kragt’s 10-year-old daughter Isabella and her friends held a funeral for Stormy over the past weekend.

The home, built in 1979, has been declared a total loss, Kragt said. So were all the items inside the house.

Coincidently, Kragt and Isabella had just completed an extensive job of spring cleaning at the home, and they had gotten rid of a lot of unwanted belongings.

“The rule was, if we didn’t love it or need it, we didn’t keep it,” Kragt said.

“That means the things we love went up in the fire,” she said.

The things Kragt and Isabella didn’t like and intended to salvage were in the garage on the other side of a firewall. Those things did, however, suffer from extensive smoke damage, she said.

Betty Jo and Isabella have been blessed by the people around them.

Most of their immediate needs following the fire have been met by a generous community.

The two are living in a nice home made available by Tom and Mary Tom Roelofs. Thrift with A Twist outfitted Bobby Jo and Isabella with clothes for the remainer of the summer season. The Mille Lacs County DAC in Milaca replaced all Isabella’s school supplies for the upcoming school season that were lost in the fire. Their church, Word of Life Church, east of Princeton, provided new toys for Isabella. Betty Jo’s employer, Accurate Home Care, immediately reached out to the family and helped meet its needs. Her Foley-based insurance company provided some money so Betty Jo could purchase a laptop computer to use in filing the insurance claims. There was also money made available to buy food. One anonymous man pulled up on the street in front of the house while Kragt was there and gave her $100 cash, she said. A daycare in Milaca offered to watch Isabella so Betty Jo could devote some time to the matters at hand involving the house. A restaurant in Milaca picked up the tab for a recent meal.

“The generosity of people has been amazing,” Kragt said.

“It’s amazing how the world moves out of love for someone they don’t even know,” she said.

Betty Jo Kragt acknowledges that she and Isabella lost a lot of personal belongings.

But Sunday in church, she says she felt like the luckiest person in the congregation. That’s because of the love and support that was shone to Betty Jo and Isabella.

“Some people have offered us help, and they can barely help themselves. It’s amazing,” she said.

There isn’t a lot that the two need in the immediate future because of the generosity of people in their community.

“Isabella and I will be OK,” she said- at least immediately.

Down the line, Betty Jo knows the two will have some needs. If people want to help Betty Jo and Isabella with their future needs, she asks that they donate gift cards that they can use at a future date.

They can be mailed to Betty Jo Kragt at 1125 Woodland Court, Milaca, MN 56353.

Betty Jo also has plans to rebuild on the site of her home. She said anyone with special skills such as plumbers, electricians, etc… would very much be welcomed help if they have services they could donate or be willing to offer at a discount. They can email Betty Jo Kragt at [email protected]