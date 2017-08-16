Math Corp has changed life of volunteer: Princeton Schools continue to have a need for math, reading tutors through AmeriCorp

When Char Weir was in college, she had a hard time understanding mathematics.

It was through a caring professor that she grasped the concepts related to her math studies.

“It was so great to understand it. It made me want to help people,” Weir said.

Now Weir, a stay-at-home mother of three children, has the opportunity to help others with math through the AmeriCorps math tutor program at Princeton Intermediate School.

Working with the Math Corp is actually a two-way street. Weir helps AmeriCorps tutor students who need help in math, while AmeriCorps helps Weir with her college expenses.

It’s Weir’s hope that she will someday soon realize a long-time dream of graduating from college and obtaining a job as a classroom teacher.

Through her own experience as a mother of three, Weir understands the great experience that younger students have with their classroom teachers. But sometimes a student needs some more one-on-one instruction that a classroom teacher can’t possibly provide.

That’s where Weir came into the picture.

“I wanted to give back to the students, the community, and the school district,” Weir said.

When she saw flyers at Princeton Intermediate School highlighting the fact that the school district was in need of AmeriCorp tutots, Weir was intrigued.

“I thought I could help kids break the stigma that they can’t do well in math,” Weir said. “It’s part of their mindset, even before they get to 4th or 5th grade.”

Weir took a flyer and applied for the local math corp online. She was required to take a basic math test (the test is not part of the process any longer) and was then interviewed by Intermediate School Principal John Beach and someone from AmeriCorps.

The program resembles a volunteer program. Weir receives a stipend for her work as an AmeriCorp tutor, but that really covers her cost of living. The really benefit of working for AmeriCorps is that she gets an education award that amounts to about $5,700 per year. It’s that education award that Weir is using to get her teaching degree. She also receives health insurance.

She gets to work for four service terms under the program.

Weir works full-time and sees 24 students.

“I generally tutor students two at a time for 20 minutes every day, “ she said.

The program benefits the student because it allows Weir to build a relationship with the students, she said.

“They can build trust, and they can build consistency,” Weir said.

“Building relationships is the beginning of letting their guard down. They see that you trust them, so they begin to trust you,” she said.

Weir said its rewarding to be a part of that process.

The support program behind the math corp, is also amazing, Weir said. That’s both from the AmeriCorps team and the school district leadership team.

“It’s a great way to work with the school district, and a great way to give back to the community, she said.

In addition to the math corp program that Weir participates in, a reading corp program is also offered.

Princeton schools still need several tutors for the new school year. Both full- and part-time tutors are being recruited to begin a year of paid service this fall.

To learn more about Reading Corps or Math Corps, or to apply to serve as a tutor, visit readingandmath.net or contact 866-859-2825.