Stolen van recovered at Rec Park: Suspect said she received it from a friend at Walmart

A woman with three outstanding warrants was arrested Friday, Aug. 11 with a stolen vehicle in Milaca’s Rec Park.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department received a tip that Jennifer Lynn Eggen, 34 of Milaca, was in the park. A responding deputy arrived at Rec Park to find Eggen standing next to the van, which had been stolen in Elk River.

In a statement to authorities, Eggen allegedly said she was driving the van, which she received from a friend at Walmart in Princeton after the registered owner of the van was arrested, she said. Eggen wouldn’t produce the name of her friend.

A day later, on Aug. 12, the registered owner of the van retrived the vehicle from the county’s impound lot. The van owner told authorities that the van had in it several pieces of property that did not belong to the owner, states a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court. Property included a purse containing three of Eggen’s credit cards. There was also some damage to the interior of the van, the owner reported.

Eggen was charged in district court with felony theft for taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

If convicted, Eggen faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.