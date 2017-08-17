Milaca Zion Lutheran captured the Division A church softball crown in dramatic fashion at Milaca Rec Park, last Tuesday, Aug. 8.
They previoisly lost in the second round of the double-elimination tournament to Bethel Christian Reformed Church, but rattled off a 13-0 win over Milaca Free, then beat Princeton New Life 13-3 before a revenge, 6-3, win over Bethel set up the finals against top-seeded Princeton Trinity.
They rode the momentum to a 10-8 win, handing Trinity their first loss of the tournament in eight innings, then backed it up with another 10-8 win to complete their five-game trek for the trophy.
Milaca Zion Lutheran’s softball team bolts to championship
