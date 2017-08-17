Notice of Court Hearings – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 912

SPECIAL EDUCATION EVALUATIONS FOR

HOME-SCHOOLED OR PRIVATE-SCHOOL STUDENTS

In response to the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEA 2004) Minnesota School Districts must demonstrate that all children with disabilities, including children with disabilities attending private schools, regardless of the severity of their disabilities, and who are in need of special education and related services, are identified, located and evaluated. This responsibility extends to children with disabilities who are educated at home or in nonpublic schools.

Upon request, your local public school will provide information to concerned parents on specific disabilities including information about the educational or behavioral characteristics of each disability. Parents who believe their child may indeed have a disability may request information on how to arrange for an evaluation through the districts special education staff.

Parents of students who are evaluated and are found to be eligible for special education services will become part of a team, which will develop, implement and monitor the effectiveness of a Individual Service Plan to meet the identified needs of their children.

If you have questions or would like to receive information about specific disabilities or evaluation, please contact the principal of the school building your child would be attending if he/she was enrolled in public school. Your school district is committed to success for all learners.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Independent School District No. 912 gives notice to parents of students currently in attendance in the District, and eligible students currently in attendance in the District, of their rights regarding pupil records.

1. Parents and eligible students are hereby informed that they have the following rights:

a. That a parent or eligible student has a right to inspect and review the students education records within 45 days after the day the request for access is received by the school district. A parent or eligible student should submit to the school district a written request to inspect education records which identify as precisely as possible the record or records he or she wishes to inspect. The parent or eligible student will be notified of the time and place where the records may be inspected;

b. That the parent or eligible student has a right to seek amendment of the students education records to ensure that those records are not inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise in violation of the students privacy rights. A parent or eligible student may ask the school district to amend a record that they believe is inaccurate or misleading. The request shall be in writing, identify the item the parent or eligible student believes to be inaccurate, misleading, or in violation of the privacy rights of the student, shall state the reason for this belief, and shall specify the correction the parent or eligible student wishes the school district to make. The request shall be signed by the parent or eligible student. If the school district decides not to amend the record as requested by the parent or eligible student, the school district will notify the parent or eligible student of the decision and advise him or her of the right to a hearing regarding the request for amendment. Additional information regarding the hearing procedures will be provided to the parent or eligible student when notified of the right to a hearing;

c. That the parent or eligible student has a right to consent to disclosures of personally identifiable information contained in the students education records, except to the extent that federal and state law and the regulations promulgated thereunder authorize disclosures without consent;

d. That the school district may disclose education records to other school officials within the school district if the school district has determined they have legitimate educational interests. For purposes of such disclosure, a school official is a person employed by the school district as an administrator, supervisor, instructor, or support staff member (including health or medical staff and law enforcement unit personnel) or other employee; a person serving on the school board; a person or company with whom the school district has consulted to perform a specific task (such as an attorney, auditor, medical consultant, therapist, public information officer, or data practices compliance official); or a parent or student serving on an official committee, such as a disciplinary or grievance committee; or any individual assisting a school official in the performance of his or her tasks. A school official has a legitimate educational interest if the individual needs to review an education record in order to fulfill his or her professional responsibility and includes, but is not limited to, an interest directly related to classroom instruction, teaching, student achievement and progress, discipline of a student, and student health and welfare and the ability to respond to a request for educational data;

e. That the school district forwards education records on request to a school or post-secondary educational institution in which a student seeks or intends to enroll, or is already enrolled, as long as the disclosure is for purposes related to the students enrollment, including information about disciplinary action taken as a result of any incident in which the student possessed or used a dangerous weapon, suspension and expulsion information pursuant to section 4155 of the federal No Child Left Behind Act and data regarding a students history of violent behavior, and any disposition order which adjudicates the student as delinquent for committing an illegal act on school district property and certain other illegal acts;

f. That the parent or eligible student has a right to file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education regarding an alleged failure by the school district to comply with the requirements of 20 U.S.C. 1232g and the rules promulgated thereunder. The name and address of the office that administers the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act is: Family Policy Compliance Office U.S. Department of Education 400 Maryland Avenue S.W. Washington, D.C. 20202

g. That the parent or eligible student has a right to obtain a copy of the school districts policy regarding the protection and privacy of pupil records; and

h. That copies of the school districts policy regarding the protection and privacy of school records are located at the District Office of Milaca Public Schools.

2. Independent School District No. 912 has adopted a school board policy in order to comply with state and federal laws regarding education records. The policy does the following:

a. It classifies records as public, private, or confidential.

b. It establishes procedures and regulations to permit parents or students to inspect and review a students education records. These procedures include the method of determining fees for copies, a listing of the locations of these education records, and the identity of the individuals in charge of the records.

c. It establishes procedures and regulations to allow parents or students to request the amendment of a students education records to ensure that the records are not inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise in violation of the students privacy rights.

d. It establishes procedures and regulations for access to and disclosure of education records.

e. It establishes procedures and regulations for safeguarding the privacy of education records and for obtaining prior written consent of the parent or student when required prior to disclosure.

3. Copies of the school board policy and accompanying procedures and regulations are available to parents and students upon written request to the Superintendent.

4. Pursuant to applicable law, Independent School District No. 912 gives notice to parents of students currently in attendance in the school district, and eligible students currently in attendance in the school district, of their rights regarding directory information.

Directory information includes the following information relating to a student: the students name; photograph related to district activities; grade level; participation in officially recognized activities and sports; weight and height of members of athletic teams; degrees, honors and awards received. Directory information does not include a students social security number or a students identification number (ID) if the ID may be used to access education records without use of one or more factors that authenticate the students identity such as a personal identification number, password, or other factor known or possessed only by the authorized user. It also does not include identifying information on a students religion, race, color, social position, or nationality.

a. THE INFORMATION LISTED ABOVE SHALL BE PUBLIC INFORMATION WHICH THE SCHOOL DISTRICT MAY DISCLOSE FROM THE EDUCATION RECORDS OF A STUDENT OR INFORMATION REGARDING A PARENT.

b. SHOULD THE PARENT OF A STUDENT OR THE STUDENT SO DESIRE, ANY OR ALL OF THE LISTED INFORMATION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED WITHOUT THE PARENTS OR ELIGIBLE STUDENTS PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT EXCEPT TO SCHOOL OFFICIALS AS PROVIDED UNDER FEDERAL LAW.

c. IN ORDER TO MAKE ANY OR ALL OF THE DIRECTORY INFORMATION LISTED ABOVE PRIVATE (I.E., SUBJECT TO CONSENT PRIOR TO DISCLOSURE), THE PARENT OR ELIGIBLE STUDENT MUST MAKE A WRITTEN REQUEST TO THE BUILDING PRINCIPAL WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF THE LAST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. THIS WRITTEN REQUEST MUST INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

(1) NAME OF STUDENT AND PARENT, AS APPROPRIATE;

(2) HOME ADDRESS;

(3) SCHOOL PRESENTLY ATTENDED BY STUDENT;

(4) PARENTS LEGAL RELATIONSHIP TO STUDENT, IF APPLICABLE;

(5) SPECIFIC CATEGORY OR CATEGORIES OF DIRECTORY INFORMATION WHICH IS NOT TO BE MADE PUBLIC WITHOUT THE PARENTS OR ELIGIBLE STUDENTS PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

5. Pursuant to applicable law, Independent School District No. 912 hereby gives notice to parents of students and eligible students in grades 11 and 12 of their rights regarding release of information to military recruiting officers and post-secondary educational institutions. The school district must release the names, addresses, and home telephone numbers of students in grades 11 and 12 to military recruiting officers and post-secondary educational institutions within sixty (60) days after the date of the request. Data released to military recruiting officers under this provision may be used only for the purpose of providing information to students about military service, state and federal veterans education benefits, and other career and educational opportunities provided by the military and cannot be further disseminated to any other person except personnel of the recruiting services of the armed forces.

SHOULD THE PARENT OF A STUDENT OR THE ELIGIBLE STUDENT SO DESIRE, ANY OR ALL OF THE LISTED INFORMATION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED TO MILITARY RECRUITING OFFICERS AND POST-SECONDARY EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT.

IN ORDER TO REFUSE THE RELEASE OF THIS INFORMATION WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT, THE PARENT OR ELIGIBLE STUDENT MUST MAKE A WRITTEN REQUEST TO THE RESPONSIBLE AUTHORITY, BUILDING PRINCIPAL, BY SEPTEMBER 15 EACH YEAR. THIS WRITTEN REQUEST MUST INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

(1) NAME OF STUDENT AND PARENT, AS APPROPRIATE;

(2) HOME ADDRESS;

(3) STUDENTS GRADE LEVEL;

(4) SCHOOL PRESENTLY ATTENDED BY STUDENT;

(5) PARENTS LEGAL RELATIONSHIP TO STUDENT, IF APPLICABLE;

(6) SPECIFIC CATEGORY OR CATEGORIES OF INFORMATION WHICH ARE NOT TO BE RELEASED TO MILITARY RECRUITING OFFICERS AND POST-SECONDARY EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS WITHOUT PRIOR CONSENT;

(7) SPECIFIC CATEGORY OR CATEGORIES OF DIRECTORY INFORMATION WHICH ARE NOT TO BE RELEASED TO THE PUBLIC, INCLUDING MILITARY RECRUITING OFFICERS AND POST-SECONDARY EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS.

Dated: April 17, 2017

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 912

MILACA, MINNESOTA

PUBLIC NOTICE

Independent School District No. 912 gives notice to parents of students currently in attendance in the school district, eligible students currently in attendance in the school district, and students currently in attendance in the school district of their rights regarding the conduct of surveys, collection and use of information for marketing purposes, and certain physical examinations.

1. Parents, eligible students, and students are hereby informed that they have the following rights:

a. All instructional materials, including teachers manuals, films, tapes, or other supplementary material which will be used in connection with any survey, analysis, or evaluation as part of any program funded in whole or in part by the U.S. Department of Education, shall be available for inspection by parents or guardians of students.

b. No student shall be required, as part of any program funded in whole or in part by the U.S. Department of Education, without the prior consent of the student (if the student is an adult or emancipated minor), or in the case of an unemancipated minor, without the prior written consent of the parent, to submit to a survey that reveals information concerning:

(1) political affiliations or beliefs of the student or the students parent;

(2) mental and psychological problems of the student or the students family;

(3) sex behavior or attitudes;

(4) illegal, antisocial, self-incriminating, or demeaning behavior,

(5) critical appraisals of other individuals with whom respondents have close family relationships;

(6) legally recognized privileged or analogous relationships, such as those of lawyers, physicians, and ministers;

(7) religious practices, affiliations, or beliefs of the student or the students parent; or

(8) income (other than that required by law to determine eligibility for participation in a program or for receiving financial assistance under such program).

c. A parent, on behalf of a student or an eligible student, has the right to receive notice and an opportunity to opt the student out of participating in:

(1) Activities involving the collection, disclosure, or use of personal information collected from students for the purpose of marketing or for selling that information, or otherwise providing that information to others for that purpose.

(2) The administration of any third-party survey (non-Department of Education funded) containing one or more of the items contained in Paragraph 1.b., above.

(3) Any nonemergency, invasive physical examination or screening that is required as a condition of attendance, administered by the school or its agent, and not necessary to protect the immediate health and safety of a student, except for hearing, vision, or scoliosis screenings, or any physical examination or screening permitted or required under state law.

d. This notice does not preempt applicable state law that may require parental notification.

e. The school district has developed and adopted a policy, in consultation with parents, regarding these rights, as well as arrangements to protect student privacy in the administration of protected surveys and the collection, disclosure, or use of personal information for marketing, sales, or other distribution purposes.

f. The school district will directly notify parents and eligible students of these policies at least annually at the start of each school year and after any substantive changes.

g. The school district will directly notify parents and eligible students, at least annually at the start of each school year, of the specific or approximate dates of the following activities and provide an opportunity to opt a student out of participating in:

(1) Collection, disclosure, or use of personal information for marketing, sales, or other distribution.

(2) Administration of any protected information survey not funded in whole or in part by the U.S. Department of Education.

(3) Any nonemergency, invasive physical examination or screening as described above.

Parents/eligible students who believe their rights have been violated may file a complaint with:

Family Policy Compliance Office U.S. Department of Education 400 Maryland Avenue SW Washington, DC 20202-5920

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 912

MILACA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MINNESOTA

Published in the

Union-Times

August 17, 2017

711613