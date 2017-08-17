Notice of Public Hearings – MILLE LACS COUNTY

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Mille Lacs County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on August 28,2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse in Milaca, Minnesota.

Call Meeting to Order

Pledge of Allegiance:

Approval of the Minutes:

July 24, 2017

Old Business: None.

New Business:

Consideration of a Request by Holmgren Trustees/Amy Green to:

Reduce the setback from the West property line from 10 feet to 2 feet (MR 7080) to install a septic drainfield.

Reduce the setback from South property line from 10 feet to 4 feet (MR 7080) to install aseptic drainfield.

Reduce the setback from the neighbors adjacent garage from 20 feet to 5 feet (MR 7080) to install a septic drainfield.

Reduce the setback from the applicants garage from 20 feet to 7 feet (MR 7080) to install a septic drainfield.

Reduce the setback from the West property line from 10 feet to 5 feet (MR 7080) to install septic tanks.

Reduce the setback from the applicants garage from 10 feet to 8 feet to install septic tanks.

On property legally described as: Simmons Park, Lots 3 & 4, Blk 2, Section 27, Township 43, Range 25 (05-801-0080, East Side Township). Generally located at 3442 Vista Road, Isle.

Consideration of a Request by Dolores H. Durand (Charles Durand) to:

Reduce the setback from the Ordinary High Water Mark of Mille Lacs Lake from 75 feet to 57 feet (MLCDO Article 5, Table 501) to add a 25 foot x 40 toot addition, and a 6 foot x 40 foot deck to an existing dwelling.

Reduce the setback from a structure from 20 feet to 2 feet (MR 7080) to install a septic drainfield.

Reduce the setback from the North property line from 10 feet to 0 feet (MR 7080) to install a septic drainfield.

On property legally described as: Sunset Bays Lots 27 & 28, Section 16, Township 43, Range 25, (05-804-0160, East Site Township). Generally located at 45757 Hickory Street, Isle.

Consideration of a Request by David R. Jacobson to:

Reduce the setback from the Ordinary High Water Mark of Mille Lacs Lake from 75 feet to 40 feet (MLCDO Article 5, Table 501) to construct a house and garage.

On property legally described as Port Mille Lacs South Harbor Subdiv of Outlet D, Lots 24 & 25, Blk 1, (09-978-0230, Kathio Township). Generally located at South Port Drive, Garrison.

Consideration of a Request by Kevin R. & Sandra M. Skow to;

Increase the Impervious Surface coverage from 25% to 51% (MLCDO Article 5, Table 501).

On property legally described as: Simmons Park, Lots 15 & 14, Ex N 10 Ft, Blk 3, Section 27, Township 43, Range 25, (05-801-0220, East Side Township). Generally located at 43357 Vista Road, Isle.

Other Business:

Adjourn:

