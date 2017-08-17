Princeton’s annual grass drags coming fast

Princeton – For the 24th consecutive year, an uncommon event will bring snowmobiles out without snow.

The Outlaw Grass Drags are coming back to Princeton on Aug. 25 and 26, hosting heats of vintage, stock, pro and Kitty Kat snowmobile drag races in the hay fields near 3708 Baptist Church Road.

It’s one of just two events around the state and racers from across the country will arrive to compete.

Last year’s Outlaw class winner, Kerry Drul is from Winnipeg, ME, while Morristown, MN-native Dave LaCanne took first in nine different events.

“I’ve been told our event is great because it is small and friendly,” organizer Maggi Wentler said. “People love the Vintage Class racing that we started under the lights about five or six years ago. Friday night our stands are packed.”

Also included in the two-day experience, is a 120cc oval race, ATV demo rides, and a snowmobile swap meet for new and used sleds, parts and gear.

Admission costs $15, but children 12-and-under are free. All proceeds go to the Rum River Trail Association, which includes the Milaca-Rum River Sno Riders and Mystic Riders from Princeton. They are a non-profit organization, with four other clubs, in charge of maintenance around the Rum River trail system.

For participant and vendor registration, as well as, other event information visit outlawgrassdrags.com.