Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MILLE LACS

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 48-PR-17-1711

Estate of

Sharla Nanette Adams,

Decedent

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 225 6th Ave SE, Milaca, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Crystal Eller, whose address is 5362 30th Street, Princeton MN, 55371 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: August 10th, 2017

BY THE COURT

By: /s/ Steven A. Anderson

Judge of District Court

By: Cheryl Woehler

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

D. Scott Berry

Berry Law Offices

206 South Rum River Drive

Princeton, MN, 55371

Attorney License No: 0307841

Telephone: (763) 389-0178

FAX: (763)220-5444

[email protected]

Published in the

Union-Times

August 17, 24, 2017

721481