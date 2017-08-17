Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF MILLE LACS
IN DISTRICT COURT
SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 48-PR-17-1684
Estate of
Floyd L. Ovsak aka
Floyd Lawrence Ovsak,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Mille Lacs County Justice Center 225 Sixth Avenue SE, Milaca, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedents heirs, and for the appointment of Norma C. Ovsak whose address is 740 Second Street SE, No. 105, Milaca MN 56353 as Personal Representative of the Decedents Estate in an UNSUPERVISED administration.
Any objections to the Petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the Petition is proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedents estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. State. 524.3-801, ALL CREDITORS having claims against Decedents Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: August 8, 2017
BY THE COURT
/s/ Steven A. Anderson
Judge of District Court
Cheryl Woehler
Cheryl Woehler, Court Administrator
/s/ Janelle Fogel
Deputy Clerk
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Thomas J. Meinz
ID# 7181X
107 Sixth Avenue South
Princeton MN 55371
Telephone & Fax: 763/389-1243
Published in the
Union-Times
August 17, 24, 2017
720525