Probates – NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF MILLE LACS

IN DISTRICT COURT

SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 48-PR-17-1684

Estate of

Floyd L. Ovsak aka

Floyd Lawrence Ovsak,

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on September 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Mille Lacs County Justice Center 225 Sixth Avenue SE, Milaca, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedents heirs, and for the appointment of Norma C. Ovsak whose address is 740 Second Street SE, No. 105, Milaca MN 56353 as Personal Representative of the Decedents Estate in an UNSUPERVISED administration.

Any objections to the Petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the Petition is proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Decedents estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedents estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. State. 524.3-801, ALL CREDITORS having claims against Decedents Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: August 8, 2017

BY THE COURT

/s/ Steven A. Anderson

Judge of District Court

Cheryl Woehler

Cheryl Woehler, Court Administrator

/s/ Janelle Fogel

Deputy Clerk

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Thomas J. Meinz

ID# 7181X

107 Sixth Avenue South

Princeton MN 55371

Telephone & Fax: 763/389-1243

Published in the

Union-Times

August 17, 24, 2017

720525