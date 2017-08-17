Speed brings new highlights for 68-year-old rookie

Photo by Thaddeus Carroll, Union-Times

Tom Godfrey (left) and Ollie Vang stand together after their consecutive wins in the vintage races, Friday night, Aug. 11 at Princeton Speedway.

Princeton – Classic cars were back at Princeton Speedway, last Friday, a special treat during Mille Lacs County Fair festivities, and it brought one driver a unique moment he hadn’t experienced in a long time.

Oliver Vang crossed the finish in his red sprint-mod and rolled into victory lane for the first time in 45 years during the vintage modified feature on the quarter-mile dirt, on Aug. 11.

Once a weekly driver in his hobby stock 57’ Chevy at North Central Speedway in Brainerd, Oliver thought he finished his final drive in 1969. At 23-years-old, he started a family with his wife, Pat, and began running the True Value hardware store in his native Deerwood.

But now, 68 and four years into retirement, Vang’s racing passion has returned. With more time on his hands, he built his 44-car from scratch, starting last November, and joined the Northern Vintage Stock Racers.

“He’d be in the shop until 11:30 at night,” Pat said.

“It’s like learning all over again,” said Oliver. “It’s been fun, “As you get older you turn back into a kid.” Photo by Thaddeus Carroll Vang (44) holds off John Butch Bethke (X) during the final laps of the Vintage-Mod Class Feature at Princeton Speedway, Friday night. Vang picked his number by combining the ages of himself, 20, and his friend Doug Lasher, when they started racing in Brainerd. Godfrey’s car says 20-again, synonymous with his rookie season in Cedar Lake where he rolled his first car.

Prior to retirement, Oliver and his brother-in-law, Tom Godfrey, watched the vintage racing club, originating in Sandstone, MN ,race a laid-back style with cars from the past. Since 1999, it has grown to over 40 drivers, with 17 races at 13 different tracks this year..

“When you’re 64-years-old you don’t get started in an A-mod with [weekly racers,” Godfrey said.” [The clubs] a lot safer. You don’t lean on guys in the corners and we’re not maxing the motors.”

“And the fans like it because that’s [the car] they had or that’s what they saw when they grew up,”

Vang said.

Tom joined the group in 2013, buying a 1937 Chevy Coupe on a Late Model frame and touring around Western-Wisconsin and Northern Minnesota with other drivers from the Midwest. Meanwhile, Oliver watched his sons Danny and Brian work together, racing the local modified circuit, before he decided to join the vintage racers for his first season.

Vang’s first race arrived on June 30, at Red Cedar Speedway in Menominee, WI.

“You get anxious or even a little scared, because you don’t want to wreck someone else’s work,” Vang said of his first few races.”

Just five races later he was celebrating in Princeton, Friday night, with Godfrey beside him.

Tom won with his yellow “20-again” car, in the stock feature minutes before and they were able to stand in the winner’s circle together before customarily giving the trophies to young fans.

Afterwards, the pair and their racing competitors, camped out at the speedway.

“It’s just a friendship thing,” Godfrey said. “We’ll sit around the campfire until one or two in the morning telling stories with other drivers.”

In the morning, they left for the next stop, Brainerd.