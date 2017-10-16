Arrest made after man robbed at knife point at Princeton park and ride

A man was arrested in Morrison County Monday, Oct. 16 after the suspect robbed a man a knife point earlier that morning at a park and ride lot in Princeton.
Joshua Stuart Vossen, 27, was arrested following a high-speed chase that went through multiple counties – including Mille Lacs. Vossen was apprehended in Morrison County and booked into the Sherburne County Jail where he is facing charges of robbery and assault.
The robbery happened just after 2 a.m. in the Princeton Park and Ride lot at 32077-125th St. NW in Baldwin Township, according to Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott. The park and ride lot is located west of Highway 169 and immediately across Rum River Drive from the Circle 9 Marathon gas station and Burger King in Princeton.
An 18-year-old Princeton man told deputies that a man approached him in the lot, brandished a knife and robbed him of his cell phone, wallet and other personal property.
The suspect left in a pickup truck that the victim identified as a brown Ford F-150.
The victim went to a friend’s house to report the robbery.
A vehicle matching that description was spotted shortly after in Mille Lacs County. The vehicle was located, resulting in the pursuit that ended with the arrest of Vossen in Morrison County.