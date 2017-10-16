Dean Nelson

Memorial services for Dean Carlton Nelson, age 53, lifetime resident of Milaca, will be held Friday, October 20, 2017 at 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Milaca. Visitation will be Thursday, October 19 from 5-8 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church and also one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. Arr. Peterson-Johnson Funeral Home – Milaca www.pjfuneralhome.com

Dean was born August 24, 1964 in Cleveland, Ohio, the fourth child of Carl and Sharon Nelson. He attended school in Milaca and then trade school after graduation. He was united in marriage to Charlene (Jennings) on February 14, 2015 in Laughlin, Nevada. Dean was employed by Miller Chevrolet in Rogers for 19 years. He served on the Foreston Fire Department for 6 years and the Milaca Fire Department and Rescue for 22 years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, traveling, four-wheeling, classic cars, and times with family.

He passed away October 15, 2017.

Dean is survived by wife, Charlene (Jennings) Nelson; parents, Carl and Sharon Nelson; children, Bryan (Yalanda) Nelson, Bradley Nelson, Courtney Barube, and Miranda Jennings; grandchildren, Adelynn, Edwyn, Malachi, and Octavia; siblings, Darlynn (Scott) Gould, Daren (Val) Nelson, and Darell (Kris) Nelson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.