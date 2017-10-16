Marjorie C. Snow

Marjorie (Marge) Caroline Arnhold Snow, age 100, died peacefully on October 10, 2017 at Diamond Willow Assisted Living, in Park Rapids, MN.

Marjorie was born November 24, 1916 to John Henry and Ida Elizabeth Arnhold of Princeton, Minnesota. She graduated from Princeton high school in 1934 and then completed one year of teacher training. She married Ronald Earle Snow on June 28, 1941 In Princeton, MN.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ronald (Earle), son Randall, sisters Hazel (Fred) Minks, and Adeline Donaldson, brother Chester Arnhold, and an infant brother.

She is survived by sisters Verna (Jesse) Ady and Ida Mae (Marvin) Haugen, daughters, Karen (Donald) Hall, Coral (Chuck ) Schmitz, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 21 at 11:00 at Riverside Methodist Church in Park Rapids. Interment will be held at a later date at the Miller Family Cemetery in Jackson, MN.