Tiny houses OK as second dwelling

The County Board voted unanimously in favor of amending its ordinance on housing to say that the minimum square footage required for a structure to qualify as a dwelling is 750 square feet, except when the structure is added to the property as a second dwelling. The change is designed to create flexibility for people who add some type of second dwelling for a child, parent or farm worker. Current trends involve many kinds of “tiny houses,” most of which have a total square footage well under 750 square feet.