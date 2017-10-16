Tire collection takes in tons

Land Services Director Michele McPherson gave a report on the two tire collections held during early September, one in Milaca and another in Wahkon. Residents could bring eight passenger tires free and could pay to drop additional rubber. Overall, the tire collections took in 4,810 tires, split almost evenly among free and paid tires. McPherson said the county advertised the tire collection this year and it resulted in many more residents bringing tires; she said after unexpected long lines and unloading times, the county would implement operational changes in the future.