Braun: America needs a marriage counselor on guns

I know, people are expecting articles on gun violence, (and there will be many) after the Las Vegas shootings but we can’t talk about guns in America. The 2nd Amendment guarantees every citizen’s right to own as many as they want with absolutely no limitations. It is our right as Americans. No matter how many mass shootings, no matter how many school children die, we can’t talk about guns or gun violence. Talking about guns, even worse talking about any kind of gun control is limiting our constitutionally guaranteed rights as citizens. So the mass shootings go on. Nowhere else in the world, outside of a war zone, has as many mass shootings as we do here in America. But we can’t talk about guns.

Some point out that cars kill many more people in America than guns. They’ll then ask, “Should we ban cars?” Well the answer is; “When it comes to driving a car we do have enforced rules of the road, training requirements, insurance requirement, car registration and title requirements, and age limits to driving on the public roads: So if we’re comparing cars to guns, why couldn’t we have the same rules applied to both?

But of course we can’t even think about that. It would be setting limits to our 2nd Amendment rights. Driving a car is a privilege, owning a gun is a right. So we really can’t compare cars to guns. It’s like comparing apples to oranges.

When I try to talk to some friends about this taboo subject they act as if I’m trampling upon their freedom of religious expression. Our constitution is their holy writ. Well, maybe not the 1st Amendment that give us our freedom of speech to talk about gun violence. That amendment is apparently limited by the 2nd Amendment. Therefore we can’t talk about guns or gun violence. We apparently don’t have that much freedom.

I find it curious that I had many friends who went to Vietnam, and fortunately I know of no one personally who died over there. Many were wounded, but no one died. On the other hand I can name at least a dozen personal friends who have died of some kind of gun violence here in America. Sadly, the vast majority are suicides. One a child. Several from homicide and one from a hunting accident. But we can’t talk about guns or gun violence in America. We simply have to buck up and live with it. As Bill O’Reilly recently tweeted, gun violence “is the price of freedom.”

But how free are we when it seems like we’re all living in the OK Corral? Does anyone really feel safer and freer when anyone can walk around anywhere they like with a gun? How safe and free do you feel when you see people walking around town or in a store or in a church or in a school building carrying a rifle or a pistol or both together? Personally, it makes me feel unsafe and deeply concerned. And I used to live in a war zone.

I once lived in a country (Israel) where a lot of people were carrying guns. But all of those people were trained to use and take care of their guns in the military. Every gun was registered. You risk a three-year prison term if you lose your gun and even a more serious prison time if a gun that was registered to you was used in a crime. But Israel is a society that treats guns like cars: They are not a right but a privilege to own. But here in America it is just the opposite and so we can’t talk about that.

I wish we could talk about that. America is deeply divided over it. It seems like a marriage on the brink of a divorce. And as any marriage counselor will tell you, communication is everything. Americans needs to learn to talk to each other about guns, not past each other, not at each other but to each other. We need to learn how to listen to each other.

We need to talk about guns and the growing level of gun violence in our society. We all need to face the horrifying reality of what it is we are living through. Not talking about it is absolutely insane. Yet to some, even having a conversation about guns and gun violence is conceding the point of our constitutional right. So they demand we stay silent about it. Yet I fear that unless we open up about it, our great country will end up in a terrible divorce and I don’t even want to know what that will look like. I think it is time we find a marriage counselor about guns in America and save our societal marriage. If nothing else, let’s do it for the kids. Let’s do it for our future.

Rob Braun is a Princeton resident and regular contributor to the Union-Times opinion page. Reach him by email at [email protected]