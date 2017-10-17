Erickson earns Friend of Public Education Award

Photo provided

Sen. Eric Pratt, Rep. Sondra Erickson, Rep. Jenifer Loon, and Sen. Carla Nelson, pictured left to right, all received recognition for their efforts to better public education.

The Association of Metropolitan School Districts (AMSD) presented Representative Sondra Erickson with its 2017 Friend of Public Education Award at its board of directors meeting on Friday, October 6. The AMSD Friend of Public Education Award is presented annually to state policymakers who demonstrate exceptional leadership, advocacy and support of public education and issues important to AMSD member school districts.

During the 2017 legislative session, Rep. Erickson championed, and was the chief author of legislation to address the teacher shortage and reform the teacher licensure system. Rep. Erickson worked tirelessly as co-chair of the Legislative Study Group on Educator Licensing to address the shortcomings in Minnesota’s teacher licensing system that had been identified in a 2016 report issued by the Office of the Legislative Auditor.

“AMSD greatly appreciates Rep. Erickson’s strong leadership and guidance in passing a comprehensive educator licensing reform package during the 2017 session,” said AMSD Chair Steve Adams. “This legislation will increase transparency, streamline the licensure process and help our school districts address the teacher shortage.”