Milaca Police Report: through Oct. 5, 2017

The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department through Oct. 5, 2017. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Friday, Sept. 29

8:49 p.m. Responded to a disturbance on 4th Ave. NW.

Saturday, Sept. 30

12:01 a.m. Responded to a disturbance on Central Ave. N.

5:17 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Central Ave. N.

9:42 a.m. An alarm was reported on 6th Ave. NE.

10:34 a.m. An alarm was reported on 3rd St. SE.

11:21 a.m. A theft was reported on Central Ave. S.

5:12 p.m. A theft was reported on 2nd St,. NE

Monday, Oct. 2

12:58 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on 3rd St. SE.

8:28 a.m. Responded to an alarm on 1st St. SE.

9:46 a.m./ A garbaging dumping complaint was made on 2nd Ave. SW.

10:39 p.m. A missing juvenile complaint was made on 1st St. E.

Tuesday, Oct. 3

6:45 p.m. Responded to a vehicle lockout on 2nd Ave. NW.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

8:18 a.m. Responded to an alarm on 1st St. E.

5:19 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on SW River Dr.

6:22 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on2nd Ave, SE,

Thursday, Oct. 5

9:20 a.m. Responded to an accident on 4th Ave. NW.3;07 p.m. A disturbance was reported on 3rd St. SW.