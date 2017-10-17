Milaca Police Report: through Oct. 5, 2017

The following incidents were reported to the Milaca Police Department through Oct. 5, 2017. The report was compiled by Jeff Hage.
Friday, Sept. 29
8:49 p.m. Responded to a disturbance on 4th Ave. NW.
Saturday, Sept. 30
12:01 a.m. Responded to a disturbance on Central Ave. N.
5:17 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported on Central Ave. N.
9:42 a.m. An alarm was reported on 6th Ave. NE.
10:34 a.m. An alarm was reported on 3rd St. SE.
11:21 a.m. A theft was reported on Central Ave. S.
5:12 p.m. A theft was reported on 2nd St,. NE
Monday, Oct. 2
12:58 p.m. A warrant arrest was made on 3rd St. SE.
8:28 a.m. Responded to an alarm on 1st St. SE.
9:46 a.m./ A garbaging dumping complaint was made on 2nd Ave. SW.
10:39 p.m. A missing juvenile complaint was made on 1st St. E.
Tuesday, Oct. 3
6:45 p.m. Responded to a vehicle lockout on 2nd Ave. NW.
Wednesday, Oct. 4
8:18 a.m. Responded to an alarm on 1st St. E.
5:19 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on SW River Dr.
6:22 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported on2nd Ave, SE,
Thursday, Oct. 5
9:20 a.m. Responded to an accident on 4th Ave. NW.3;07 p.m. A disturbance was reported on 3rd St. SW.