Robert “Bob” Lawrence Maples was born on September 17, 1925 near Crane, Missouri and passed away at home on Gull Lake on October 13, 2017 at the age of 92.

He lived through the Great Depression, served in WWII, farmed, enjoyed his family and caught many fish. After retiring from farming he spent his time doing projects as the neighborhood handyman. He married Ruth Lundeen in 1950 and they remained together for life. Together they raised five children and ensured all received a college education.

They built a retirement home on Upper Gull Lake and moved there in the early ‘90s. Bob loved to tease his grandchildren, help others, volunteer, hunt and pursue his life-long, year-round passion for fishing. Working in partnership with Andy Kok, Bob supplemented the farm income as a cement and masonry contractor. Along the way, Bob discovered a love and great talent for making fieldstone fireplaces. He built many, from Leech Lake to the Ozark Mountains.

Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruth (Lundeen) Maples, as well as children Gordon (Debbie), Elaine (Tom), Bruce (Linda), David (Diana) and Jonathan (Kate). Grandpa will be forever missed by grandchildren: Scott, Fred, Alyssa, Jade, Teegan, Devyn, Christina, Jacob, Amanda, Grace, Gunnar, Anders and Anna and three great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Visitation at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, 2017 all at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa. Lunch will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Good Samaritan Society in Nisswa or the Lutheran Church of the Cross.

