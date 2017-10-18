James “Jim” R. Sundeen

Husband, father, grandfather

James passed away on October 16, 2017 down at the U of M Hospital after a brief illness.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn; children Traci Oehmen, Troy Sundeen and Teresa Holzschuh; mother Carol Sundeen of Anoka; sister Joan Quickstrom of Princeton, brothers Jerry (Deb) Sundeen of Anoka; Roger Sundeen of Princeton; and David Sundeen of Foreston James is also survived by 10 grandchildren and one great-grandson.He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Sundeen; two brothers, Richard and Michael; and brother-in-law Hayes Quickstrom.The family will have a celebration of life at Terri Holzschuh’s residence, 407 Third Avenue S., Princeton, 55371, from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017.