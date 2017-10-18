Funeral services will be held at the Elim Home Chapel in Princeton, MN, on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at 11 a.m. for Jeanette A. Henry who passed away on Tuesday, October 17. Family and friends may call at the Elim Home Chapel one hour prior to the service on Saturday morning. Burial will be in St. Pius Cemetery, Zimmerman, MN.

Jeanette was born to the late Joseph and Mary (Fedor) Douvier in Collegeville, MN, in 1932. She married James Henry on September 6, 1954, in St. Joseph, MN. For her adult life, Jeanette was a devoted wife and mother to her five children. She was a hardworking homemaker on the family farm. Jeanette was an active member and volunteer of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Zimmerman, MN, contributing many hours and donating of her sewing and crocheting handiwork items. After retiring from farm life, Jeanette found employment at the Princeton Co-op. Jeanette enjoyed sewing and baking, especially for her grandchildren. Jeanette also had the opportunity to enjoy casino trips, bus trips/tours, playing penny slots, her grandchildren, and her dog, Buddy.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Jerome (Brenda) Henry of Foley, Jim Henry of Hawaii, Jeanine (Patrick) Henry of Park Ridge, IL, Joan (John) Sjursen of White Bear Lake, and Joyce Henry of Princeton. Jeanette is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Lutgen of St. Michael; brother, James Douvier of Woodbury; and four grandchildren.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; husband James; and two brothers.

