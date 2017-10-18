Letter: Pantry campaign a success

Many Thanks to American Family Insurance /Gary Scott Agency and the Milaca community for helping to make our Milaca Area Pantry “Open Your Heart Campaign” (OYH) a great success once again , this past July 2017.

In July, the American Family Agency staff graciously posted a Milaca Area Pantry banner on their property promoting the OYH campaign , they hosted a collection box , and shared the need on social media to help spur a wonderful collection with a tally of 2143 pounds of food and $3073.96 !

That was amazing !!!

We are blessed to have fantastic businesses and families in the Milaca and surrounding communities willing to share in what they have, with those who have less.

Thank you all who helped to promote and carry out this summer campaign along with OYH, Hunger Solutions of Minnesota , Milaca Area Pantry Director Debbie Girard, and Milaca Area Pantry Volunteers! Your time and efforts to help support others needs is appreciated and does not go unnoticed.

On behalf of the Milaca Area Pantry Board, Thank you.

Becky Bergstrom, board chair

Milaca Area Pantry