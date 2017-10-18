DNR Conservation Officer’s Report: Oct. 12 issue

The following reports were filed by DNR conservation officers in the Mille Lacs and Princeton districts on Oct. 9

District 10

Mille Lacs area

• Officer Chris Tetrault (Isle) worked in the area checking hunters and anglers. The fishing reports were not so good with all the recent rain. Hunting small game was also not as successful but a few grouse were seen. The officer took enforcement action for parties shining wild animal after hours. One vehicle was observed with a party standing out of the sunroof while the driver was shining deer; a bow and vehicle were seized and charges are pending for gross misdemeanor shining.

• Officer Luke Croatt (Wealthwood) checked small game and waterfowl hunters during the week and weekend. Grouse hunters checked reported hearing and seeing a few more birds. Waterfowl hunters reported fewer numbers of ducks around the area but geese remain steady. Two waterfowl hunters flipped their canoe and managed to swim with the swamped canoe to shore. During their struggle to hit shore, one of the hunters called 911 to get a rescue crew because of the onset of hypothermia. When the sheriff?s deputies and I arrived, both parties had made it to shore but were disorientated. They were found and taken to an ambulance to warm up. Both men were experienced swimmers, one being a life guard, said staying with the boat saved their life.

• Officer Dan Starr (Onamia) worked small game and bow hunting activities. ATVs were found out in full force with the nice weather. Registration and ride on roadway violations were addressed. A possible stolen boat was looked into, along with possession of a road kill deer without a permit. A fail to register deer case is pending further investigation.

District 12

Princeton area

• Officer Mike Kraul (Milaca) spent the week checking small game hunters and spent time following up on big game complaints. CO Krauel also had the opportunity to spend some time with a retired game warden talking over previous cases and gaining very valuable knowledge, training, and advice. CO Krauel also assisted local deputies search for suspects that fled on foot after a motor vehicle pursuit.

• Officer Angela Londgren (Cambridge) came across several hunters hunting the closed waterfowl season and checked several successful hunters when it reopened. Limits of wood ducks and geese were common with a few hunters reporting seeing more mallards this weekend. Officer Londgren also checked anglers, small game and deer hunters, and continues to investigate a poaching case. Enforcement action was taken on failure to remove watercraft plug, hunting license violations, hunting waterfowl in closed season, and PFD violations.

• (Big Lake) is vacant.