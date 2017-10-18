Sherburne County Sheriff’s Report: through Oct. 2

The following incidents were reported to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department through Oct. 2, 2017. The times listed are when an incident was reported, not necessarily when it occurred. report was compiled by Jeff Hage.

Arrested:

Michael James Obler, 21 Princeton for DWI.

Caleb Carl Wood, 32 of Zimmerman for domestic assault.

Ashley Ann Stanley, 26 of Zimmerman for an Apprehension and Detention Order.

Rodolfo Vernon Espinoza, 19 of Zimmerman for a Stearns County warrant.

Danielle Aleen Moos, 34 of Zimmerman for a Sherburne County warrant.

Corey Allyn Peterson, 32 of Zimmerman for a Sherburne County warrant.

Incident reports:

• Sept. 22-Mark Sorenson of Big Lake reported the theft of two deer stands from the Sherburne County Wildlife Refuge (estimated value is $170).

• Sept. 25- Robert Lundgren of Pond View Road in Zimmerman reported the theft of two ceiling fans and light fixture kits (estimated value is $160).

• Sept. 25- Tina Hartfiel of 10th St W in Zimmerman reported the theft of a boy’s Ambush BMX style bicycle (estimated value is $8).

• Sept. 25- Derrick Anderson of Rech Motors in Baldwin Township reported the theft of sub-woofers, speakers, amp, radio face plate and a CD player from two separate vehicles (estimated value is $410).

• Sept. 27- , Lisa Sailor of 260th Ave NW in Livonia Township reported the theft of a license plate from her vehicle.

• Sept. 27- , Nathan Altermatt of 283rd Ave NW in Blue Hill Township reported the theft of a 1987 Honda ATV (estimated value is $1,500).